Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spinach Lasagna

Sunday, December 13, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This lasagna recipe is not only good, it’s good for you!

Ingredients

12 uncooked lasagna noodles
2 packages (10 ounces each) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

2 cartons (15 ounces each) fat-free ricotta cheese
1 large egg
1 large egg white
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
1 garlic clove, minced
1 teaspoon dried basil
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
3 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
2 cans (15 ounces each) tomato sauce

Directions

-Cook noodles according to package directions. Rinse in cold water; drain well.

-In a large bowl, combine the spinach, ricotta cheese, egg, egg white, 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, garlic, basil, pepper, and nutmeg. Combine mozzarella cheese and remaining Parmesan cheese.

-In a 13×9-in. baking dish coated with cooking spray, layer three noodles, 3/4 cup tomato sauce, 1 cup spinach mixture, and 3/4 cup cheese mixture. Repeat layers three times.

-Bake, uncovered, at 375° for 45-50 minutes or until bubbly. Let stand for 10-15 minutes before cutting.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


