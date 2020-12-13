 

Janet E. Milletary Bowland

Sunday, December 13, 2020 @ 04:12 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Janet E. Milletary Bowland died suddenly in her home on December 12, 2020.

Born January 26, 1946, in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late Joseph A. and Emogene M. (Carnegie) Milletary, Janet was the youngest child of four.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, Carl and Richard Milletary.

Janet’s life was devoted to her two children, her granddaughters, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. She identified as a Mother and Grandmother above all. In her professional life, Janet was a Medical Records Transcriptionist for 30 years. Janet loved to read, take an occasional casino trips with her beloved best friend, Jane and spend time with all of her family. If you were fortunate enough to know Janet you were privy to her quietly sharp wit and your life was undoubtedly improved upon by her love, generosity, and friendship.

Janet is survived by her sister, Donna (Dave) Bove of Clinton; her daughter, Tina (Max) Lowrie of Corsica; son, Charles “Chuck” Bowland of Burgettstown; beloved nephew, Daniel (Betty) Noyes of Clinton; and niece, Lisa (Noyes) White of Clinton; and four granddaughters, Karli Bowland, Isabel Stoeckle, Melanie Lowrie, and Madeline Lowrie.

Funeral services for Janet will be private.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


