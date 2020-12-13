Knox Man Charged With Theft for Cashing Checks on Closed Account

RIMERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man has been charged with theft by deception for cashing checks on a closed account at a Rimersburg business.

According to court documents, a preliminary arraignment for 28-year-old Shane Thomas Miller was held in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 1:30 p.m. on December on the following charges:

– Theft By Deception-False Impression, Misdemeanor 1

– Theft By Deception-False Impression, Misdemeanor 2 (eight counts)

According to a criminal complaint filed on September 9 by William H. Peck, IV, a law enforcement officer employed by CNET and Clarion County Detectives, District Court 18-3-04 forwarded a private criminal complaint to the Clarion County District Attorney’s office on September 4, 2020, for approval.

A known business in Rimersburg received eight checks on the account of Shane T. Miller all made payable to “Cash.” All eight checks were returned to the known business marked “Closed Account.” There was one check in the amount of $700.00 and seven checks for $100.00 each, according to the complaint.

The known business is requesting restitution in the amount of $1,800.00 – $1,400.00 for the total amount of the checks and a $400.00 surcharge, the complaint states.

Miller is currently free on $2,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on January 5 with Judge Miller presiding.

