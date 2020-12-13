Long-time NC Kindergarten Teacher Rose Marchand Lowman Passes Away

Rose Marie Marchand Lowman, Age 80, of Knox PA passed away at her home Friday December 11 at 5:30 PM after a brief battle with cancer. She was surrounded by adoring family.

Born August 8, 1940 in Annawan, IL, she was the daughter of Arther and Mary Faiet DeCraene. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Catholic Grade School in Annawan, IL and Villa de Chantel High School in Rock Island, IL. Rose graduated from Western Illinois University where she majored in Elementary Education.

Rose was first married to David Marchand and later on August 8, 1998 to Walter Lowman who preceded her in death on July 26, 2011.

A devout Catholic, she was a member of St. Michael Church and the St. Michael Rosary Society of Fryburg, PA. She ran a youth group at St. Michael for four years. She devoted her life to living and sharing the Word in all the details of her life with everyone she knew. She loved everyone so effortlessly and made them feel special as one of God’s greatest achievements, always greeting everyone with a warm and genuine embrace. Family and friends knew her as someone who was so easy to love!

One of her greatest moments in her career was being inducted into Who’s Who Among American Teachers. She was nominated by two of her former students. She was an active member of PSEA, NEA, and the PASR.

Rose taught in Illinois before moving to a farm in the area in 1969. Her true love of working with children led her to teach kindergarten at North Clarion Elementary for 30 years until her retirement. She held numerous graduations, but never truly left the classroom, instead, continuing to teach her grandchildren all she could. Despite her petite stature, there are many who said she ruled her classroom with an iron fist with love in every finger, along with a “think box” in the corner.

The greatest devotion of her life was her family. No distance was too far for her to share her time with family from California to Illinois, Colorado, New Jersey and several other states. She often cheerfully got lost along the way, but always reached her destination. In her retirement years, she spent as much time as she could with family and her precious grandchildren, attending their sporting events and any activities in which they were involved. She was also a clerk for the Shippenville Election Board for several years. “Rosie” enjoyed reading Time Magazine, The Living Bread, and the news. Her favorite saint was Padre Pio among several others—she never tired of talking about “Sweet Jesus” and His army of saints. Favorite hobbies included cooking, sewing, birdwatching, and doing anything and everything with her faithful companion, Dusty, who often ate more of her dinner than she did.

Rose is survived by sons Arnold Marchand and his wife Debbie of Knox, Michael Marchand and his wife Karen of Churchville, VA, Randall Marchand and his wife Lisa of Lynchburg, VA, Richard Marchand and his wife Erin of Hermitage, C. John Marchand of Strattanville, and one daughter Monique Nellis and her husband Chad of Knox. She is also survived by stepchildren Deanna Wingard and husband Les of Shippenville and John Lowman and wife Debra of Shippenville. She is survived by her sister Elaine Hilger of Prophetstown, IL, brother Andrew DeCraene and his spouse Billie Kidd of Tucson, AZ and brother-in-law Jerry of Sheffield, IL. Rose is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Lowman of Shippenville, one son Robert David Marchand, sister Barbara of Sheffield IL, stepsons Gary Lowman of Clarion and Steven Lowman of Shippenville, brother-in-law Paul Hilger of Prophetstown, IL, and nephews Jeffrey and Jesse Spears.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Heavenly Gaits Therapeutic Riding Center, the Visiting Nurses Association, or Home Hospice. The family extends its deepest gratitude to Evonne Cox (niece) and Evette VonHolten (niece) and her husband Ken, and Elaine Hilger (sister) for their incredible loving care of our mother during her last days. Truly, they were like angels sent to carry our mother home.

One of Rose’s grandchildren said it best when they said she was the glue that kept her big and loving family she created together. Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean we will miss you until we meet again.

May her legacy live on through the lives of all who knew her, that we may always teach others to “love like Jesus.”

Rose has touched many, many people over the years and the family wishes they could share all the wonderful memories with each and every one of you. However, because of the current Covid pandemic, and for the safety of everyone, this will not be possible. The family would like to invite those closest to Rose to attend her visitation on Saturday December 19, 2020, at St. Michael Church in Fryburg from 9:30 am to 11:00 am. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with Rev. Marc Solomon, pastor of St. Michael Church, acting as celebrant. Burial will follow the Mass in St. Michael Cemetery.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

