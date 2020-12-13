Lynn A. Dehner, passed away at Clarion Hospital on Friday, December 11, 2020, after a brief illness.

Lynn enjoyed spending time with his family and spending a good night at the race track. He enjoyed fishing and playing games with his grandkids. His family was his most prized possession.

Lynn is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nellie Mae “Fox” Dehner of Corsica. They shared five children over those wonderful years, Lynn Arthur Dehner Jr. and girlfriend Tonya Laska of Punxsutawney; Michael Lynn Dehner and wife Jayme of Clarion; Brenda Sue Dehner Reinsel and fiancée Greg Snell of Waianae, Hawaii; Brian Scott Dehner, Punxsutawney, and girlfriend Jamie Presto of Brockway; and Raymond Eric Dehner and wife Stacy of Worthville.

Lynn was also a proud grandfather to Gregory and Hunter Kiehl (Danielle McGarrity), Fairmount City, Ashley Dehner (Scott Cummings), Strattanville, Morgan Shilling (Gavin Shilling), Kingsland, GA, Login Dehner, Clarion, Faith Dehner, Punxsutawney, Hannah, Owen, and Adelynn Dehner, Punxsutawney. He was a great grandfather to Bentley Austin Shilling, Kingsland, GA, and one due early this spring.

He is also survived by sister, Rose Delp and her friend Kevin McKissick, Clarion; brother, Larry Dehner and wife Rosemarie, Knox; sister-in-law, Aldean Dehner; and brother-in-law, Larry “Bud” Johnson. Also surviving is his mother-in-law, Bertha Fox, Frostburg; and brother-in-law, David Dolby also of Frostburg, Glenn Fox and wife Linda of Mechanicsville and Donna Slater of Uniontown. Lynn is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Robert and Thelma Marie “Theiss” Dehner; brother-in-law, Art Delp; brother, Terry Robert Dehner; and sister, Barbara Jean Johnson.

A memorial service in Lynn’s honor will be held at a later date and time to be announced to celebrate his life.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.