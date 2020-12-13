 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Police: Teen Assaults Family Members in Hickory Township

Sunday, December 13, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police - newHICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating an incident in which a teen assaulted her family members on Friday evening in Hickory Township.

Marienville-based State Police responded to the report of a domestic incident in Hickory Township, Forest County, around 9:01 p.m. on Friday, December 11.

Through an investigation, it was determined a 15-year-old-female juvenile assaulted her mother, father, and sibling, according to police.

The victims are a 48-year-old female, a 54-year-old male, and a 13-year-old male, all of Tionesta.

The investigation is ongoing.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.