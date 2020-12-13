Police: Teen Assaults Family Members in Hickory Township

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating an incident in which a teen assaulted her family members on Friday evening in Hickory Township.

Marienville-based State Police responded to the report of a domestic incident in Hickory Township, Forest County, around 9:01 p.m. on Friday, December 11.

Through an investigation, it was determined a 15-year-old-female juvenile assaulted her mother, father, and sibling, according to police.

The victims are a 48-year-old female, a 54-year-old male, and a 13-year-old male, all of Tionesta.

The investigation is ongoing.

