Well-Known Business Owner Sarah (Sally) Hockman Passes Away

Sarah (Sally) B. Hockman, 88, of Shippenville, passed away early Saturday morning December 12, 2020, at her home.

She was born on February 6, 1932, in Marble, daughter of the late Albert J. and Florence Schill Baughman.

Sally married her High School Sweetheart, A. Lee Hockman, on May 30, 1953. He preceded her in death Sept. 12, 2004.

She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Sally was a lifelong member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Fryburg where she was also a member and past president of the Rosary Society. She was an avid gardener and passionate member of The Garden Club of Clarion County and was a past president. Sally also enjoyed The Birthday Club. A group of great friends who met monthly to eat, play games and celebrate the birthdays of the month.

She taught beginner sewing lessons clear to Advanced Tailoring for many years and made sure that her daughters acquired this knowledge.

Sally owned and operated SalLee Sweets in Shippenville, making Christmas and Easter Candy to sell through organizations and local stores for over 40 years.

She is survived by her 5 children, Linda Duffee and her husband Dave of Shippenville, Chery Rodgers and her husband Doug of Oil City, Leesa Knight of Shippenville, Tony Hockman and his wife Julianna of Shippenville, and Tim Hockman and his wife Sheila of Clarion; 14 Grandchildren, Dustin, Erin and Derek Duffee; Steven, Marie and Sarah Rodgers; Jamie, Mike, Chuck, and Rob Knight; Andy and Adam Hockman; Phaedra and Phylicia Hockman; and 16 Great Grandchildren with 2 more coming soon.

She is also survived by her brother, John A. (Jack) Baughman and his wife Marlys of Knox, and 3 step nieces and 1 step nephew, Lori, Jodi, Dora and Rorie.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Fryburg with Father Marc Solomon, Pastor of the St. Michaels Church, presiding.

Interment will follow in the St. Michaels Catholic Cemetery.

In place of flowers, anyone wishing to make a donation in Sally’s name may do so to Clarion Co VNA where she was a past Director. We thank the VNA for their compassionate care. We would also like to thank Rachel Bashline who selflessly attended to our mother and helped us through many days.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

