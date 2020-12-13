Say What?!: Magazine Returned to Manitoba Library as 45 Years Overdue

WINNIPEG, Canada – A Manitoba library said employees were shocked to see a magazine dropped into the return slot this week was last checked out in June 1975.

The Winnipeg Public Library said employees at the St. James-Assiniboia branch emptied the return bin this week and found a 1975 issue of Car Craft magazine.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.