SPONSORED: Wine Pairing & Food Carry-Out, Curbside Available at Deer Creek Winery!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Wine pairing and food carry-out is available at Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville. Curbside service is also offered.
Deer Creek Pairings – A whole new flavor experience. Combine two of your Deer Creek favorites to create a brand new flavor. Each of the three combinations produces a unique flavor never offered before. Available in three combinations: Berry White, Blushing Berries, and Cran-gry Sangria!
Individuals can call ahead at 814-354-7392 to place their orders.
ORDER YOUR WINE ONLINE
Deer Creek Winery makes ordering wine easy with their online store!
Get Deer Creek Wines shipped to your door!
Deer Creek Winery is offering FREE SHIPPING on orders for 12 or more bottles and $10 shipping on orders under a case (4-11 bottles)!
Click here to visit their online store.
Free bottle gift wrapping is available; use WRAPPING as a promo code for FREE bottle wrapping with your online order.
Order a case of wine to pick up in-store and automatically get free bottle wrapping!
Individuals can also call ahead at 814-354-7392 to place their wine orders to pick up or curbside service at the Shippenville location!
The winery is open daily. Click here for hours.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
