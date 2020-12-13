State Police Calls: Retail Theft, Disorderly Conduct

CLARION CO, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Retail Theft in Clarion

Police say around 11:00 a.m. on December 7, three unknown actors stole multiple items from Goodwill.

This case is currently under investigation.

Disorderly Conduct in Clarion Township

Around 7:12 p.m. on December 10, PSP Clarion was notified of a female getting into a car that does not belong to her at a residence on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township.

The car was described as a 2011 Chevrolet Aveo.

According to police, a non-traffic citation for disorderly conduct was filed against 40-year-old Christina Bell, of Clarion Township, as a result.

The victim is a 25-year-old Clarion man.

