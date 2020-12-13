State Police Seeking Information on Skid Steer Stolen

PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are seeking information on a skid steer stolen from a business in Brookville.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the victim reported that a yellow New Holland Skid Steer was removed from Humphrey Charcoal located on Knox Dale Road, in Brookville, Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.

The incident occurred sometime between 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, and 7:00 a.m. on Friday, December 11.

The skid steer was removed utilizing a truck and trailer. Witnesses saw an approximately 2012-2016 blue Ford Superduty Club Cab Pickup and a dual axle low boy-style trailer with a skid steer matching the stolen one in the late hours of December 10 near the scene, according to police.

Anyone with additional details regarding the incident is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.

