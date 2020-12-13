 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

State Police Seeking Information on Skid Steer Stolen

Sunday, December 13, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police - new 6/17/2019PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are seeking information on a skid steer stolen from a business in Brookville.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the victim reported that a yellow New Holland Skid Steer was removed from Humphrey Charcoal located on Knox Dale Road, in Brookville, Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.

The incident occurred sometime between 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, and 7:00 a.m. on Friday, December 11.

The skid steer was removed utilizing a truck and trailer. Witnesses saw an approximately 2012-2016 blue Ford Superduty Club Cab Pickup and a dual axle low boy-style trailer with a skid steer matching the stolen one in the late hours of December 10 near the scene, according to police.

Anyone with additional details regarding the incident is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.