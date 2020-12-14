 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, December 14, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of snow, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Light northeast wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the evening.

Wednesday – Snow, mainly after 1pm. High near 29. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night – Snow, mainly before 10pm. Low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.