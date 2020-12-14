A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of snow, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Light northeast wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the evening.

Wednesday – Snow, mainly after 1pm. High near 29. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night – Snow, mainly before 10pm. Low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

