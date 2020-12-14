Cecilia Marie Piercy, 97, of Seneca, passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday morning, December 10, 2020.

She was born November 22, 1923, to late Anthony and Aniela (Marki) Swonder of Oil City.

Cecilia was a graduate of Oil City High School.

Cecilia, or “C” as her friends called her, lived an active and full life. As a teenager, she could be heard singing on the Oil City radio station on Sundays. She enjoyed playing softball, going to the movies, and hanging out with her sister, Kay, and her best friend, Mary.

On April 27, 1946, she married the love of her life, Fred Wilson Piercy of Cranberry. Together, they traveled the east coast, taking in the sights and visiting family along the way. They enjoyed many activities including square dancing, playing cards, and entertaining company. They could often be spotted at the Cranberry Mall getting their steps in, shopping, or enjoying a slice of pie and a cup of coffee at Pappins. They were the owners and operators of The Willows Tavern in Siverly for over forty years.

Following Fred’s passing in 2006, Cecilia continued her enjoyment of life. She would often travel with her daughter, Susan, to visit her sons, John, Fred, and Bill and their families. She took pride in being the President of the A.M. Mall Walkers at the Cranberry Mall. She enjoyed the company of her special friends Bill and Connie Barletta and Jim Luton, with whom she often would watch the Pirates and the Steelers play. In her spare time, she loved painting bird houses, scrapbooking, and finishing puzzles to give as gifts to her family and friends.

Cecilia also enjoyed working. During World War II, she took up the fight by becoming a machinist at the Oil Well Supply Company. She worked at the Quaker Market in Oil City when her children were young. She attended the Vo-Tech for a carpentry class and helped to build a house. Finally, she worked and retired from The Derrick Publishing Company.

She is survived by a brother, Edward Swonder of Erie; her four children and their families, Fred Piercy and his wife Jill, John Piercy and his wife Linda, Susan Rumburd and her husband Thomas, and William Piercy and his wife Dixie. Her grandchildren include Bethany Gleim, Fred Piercy Jr., Gregory D. Piercy, Sheila Kratzer, Jon Piercy, Ben Piercy, Lisa Rumburd, Rob Rumburd, Aniela Piercy, Joe Piercy, Tim Edwards, Jenn Houk, and Brandon Houk; 18 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Also surviving is a former daughter-in-law, Faye Frawley; and special family friends, Bill and Connie Barletta.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Walter and Joe Swonder; a sister, Kay Rybak; a granddaughter, Julie Piercy; a great-grandson, Justin Mularski; and her special friend Jim Luton.

Due to the pandemic and restrictions, there will be no services held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Cecilia loved animals, especially her dog, Sasha. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

We all know that she is smiling down on us, cheering the Steelers on to a Super Bowl win, waving and giving that little giggle now that she is at Home with the Lord and all of her loved ones that have gone before her.

The Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township is completing funeral arrangements, and online condolences to the Piercy family may be expressed by visiting www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.