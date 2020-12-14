Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Banana Cream Pie

This pie is the perfect, creamy treat!

Ingredients

3/4 cup sugar

1/3 cup all-purpose flour



1/4 teaspoon salt2 cups whole milk3 large egg yolks, room temperature, lightly beaten2 tablespoons butter1 teaspoon vanilla extract3 medium, firm bananas1 pastry shell (9 inches), bakedOptional: Whipped cream and additional sliced bananas

Directions

-In a saucepan, combine sugar, flour, and salt; stir in milk and mix well. Cook over medium-high heat until mixture is thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 2 minutes longer. Remove from the heat. Stir a small amount into egg yolks; return all to saucepan. Bring to a gentle boil. Cook and stir 2 minutes; remove from the heat. Add butter and vanilla; cool slightly.

-Slice the bananas into crust; pour filling over top. Cool on wire rack for 1 hour. Store in the refrigerator. If desired, before serving, garnish with whipped cream and bananas.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.