Clarion County Reports 12 New COVID-19 Cases; Nine Additional Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – According to the Pa. Department of Health, as of Monday, December 14, Clarion County reported 12 new coronavirus cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,611.

Neighboring Forest County reported nine new cases, bringing their total to 169.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/14/20 – 7,962



12/13/20 – 10,68412/12/20 – 11,08412/11/20 – 12,74512/10/20 – 11,97212/09/20 – 8,70312/08/20 – 10,170

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 2469 37 2506 56 Butler 6533 110 6643 125 (1 new) Clarion 1599 12 1611 21 Clearfield 2811 50 2861 26 (1 new) Crawford 3677 91 3768 46 (1 new) Elk 855 6 861 12 Forest 160 9 169 2 Indiana 3351 22 3373 79 (1 new) Jefferson 1404 34 1438 18 McKean 1032 31 1063 8 (2 new) Mercer 4444 131 4575 76 (1 new) Venango 1627 71 1698 22 (1 new) Warren 781 43 824 5

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 14, that there were 7,962 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 499,764.

There are 5,970 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,227 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,900 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 4 – December 10 stood at 16.2%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, December 12, there were 201 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m., Sunday, December 13, there were 129 new deaths reported for a total of 12,565 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 31,922 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 641 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,060,689 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 44,081 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,992 cases among employees, for a total of 52,073 at 1,403 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 7,477 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 16,705 of the total cases are among health care workers.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

