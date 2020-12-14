Clarion Hospital Reports 55 New COVID-19 Cases, Four Additional Deaths Since Friday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 55 new positive COVID-19 tests and four deaths since their last report.

The previous report was released on Friday, December 11, 2020.

Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Monday, December 14, 2020.

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 12/13/2020: 9,766

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 9,739

Positives: 1,248

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 12/13/2020: 30,489

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 12,780

Positives: 1,402

Hospital Inpatients. As of 12/14/2020, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 15 patients. 1 suspected. 14 confirmed. 2 ICU.

Clarion Hospital reported the following deaths to the Pennsylvania Department of Health: one death on December 11, one death on December 12, one death on December 13, and one Death on December 14.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 47 patients. 0 suspected. 47 confirmed. 10 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital reported three deaths to the Pennsylvania Department of health on December 12.

· Always:

* Wear a mask.

* Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

* Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

* Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

* If you feel sick, stay home.

· The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

· The specimen collection site in Clarion is at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

