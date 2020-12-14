COVID-19 Precautions Continue for Clarion County Judicial System

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Just as COVID-19 has required businesses to offer protections, the judicial system in Clarion County is also dealing with the continuing changes in operation.

(Photo illustration of Courthouse Lady Liberty wearing mask by Ron Wilshire.)

Clarion County Prison Warden Jeff Hornberger told members of the Jail Board last week at its regular monthly meeting that things were going pretty well considering the coronavirus crisis.

“It’s as good as to be expected,” Hornberger said. “We’re at 80 percent of our annual budget, but know a lot of our costs are down due to the Covid crisis. I mean, we don’t have a lot of outside agencies coming in which is one thing. We did have a meeting yesterday with CenClear and we are looking for alternate ways that they could do assessments on some of the inmates… we’re not allowing any groups or outside people come into the facility.”

Headquartered in Bigler, Pa., CenClear provides mental health and drug and alcohol services to children, teens, adults, and families from locations in Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Centre, Elk, Huntingdon, Jefferson and Mifflin Counties as well as some select programs in adjoining counties. They serve more than 6,000 adults, adolescents, and children annually in a variety of programs and services.

Prison board members, including Judge Sara Seidle-Patton, approved the purchase of a new laptop computer for the jail to assist with additional Zoom meetings with outside groups while the jail remains closed.

“Drug and alcohol counseling and assessment could get back up to speed as the Warden pointed out,” said Judge Seidle-Patton. “When we do hearings with inmates in the jail, we typically we use the Polycom video conferencing system, but we also use Zoom sometimes too and it’s just my preference. Using Zoom on the laptop is a little bit better. You can understand the inmates better through Zoom as opposed to Polycom and we don’t have to continue to ask them to repeat themselves.”

Judge Seidle-Patton earlier issued a judicial order to use video conferencing in the courthouse and the prison for the safety of the inmates, the public, and the staff. Although the order is set to expire at the end of the year, Judge Seidle-Patton indicated it most likely will be extended.

Chairman Wayne Brosius said he assumed that the work release program would remain closed because of COVID-19. Board members agreed.

Hornberger said COVID-19 cases in the jail have caused a shortage of staff.

“I think everybody’s had a positive case in their organization, but everything has been gone very well.. just minor or flu-like symptoms. Everybody is working together,” said Brosius.

Hornberger explained that inmates positive with COVID-19 are quarantined by moving them two empty cells within the jail. He said he currently has enough space to do that.

“Moving inmates throughout the facility is sort of going against our guideline for trying to keep everybody as quarantined as possible. So, we’re not exposing other areas of the jail, but I know this is a trying time for everybody, so we’re all trying to work together to accomplish a lot of things. I just appreciate everybody’s cooperation with that.”

Other items reported included:

– The October Pharmacy bill was $6827 dollars and 10 patients took up 75 percent of the pharmacy bill. The prison received $1300 in credits.

– Using wireless is a problem in the prison complex. “The thing we ran into this jail was it was built in 1995,” said Hornberger. “We don’t have Internet ports in all the areas. So there are only certain areas where we have ethernet ports to plug the computer into and the Wi-Fi does not go very far in this building because everything’s cement block and rebar, so we don’t it doesn’t get very good service throughout the jail. They made us up a 50-foot cord so we could log on to one computer.”

The next meeting will be held on January 14 at 9 a.m. via Zoom. All meetings in 2021 will be held at the same time on the second Thursday each month.

