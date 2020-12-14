David A. Walker, 82, of New Bethlehem, went to be with his Lord on Saturday morning, December 12, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia in Cabot.

Born on April 4, 1938, in Claysburg, he was the son of the late Rev. Paul and Hazel (Miller) Walker.

Dave worked at the Glen-Gery Brick Plant in Summerville. He had a love for music and was the piano player at the Oakdale Church of the Brethren in Distant. He enjoyed sharing his love of Christ in music at Men’s Prayer Breakfast, local nursing homes, and Broadwood Towers. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. His quick wit always had everyone laughing.

He was married on August 13, 1985, to Connie M. (Ritchey) Walker of New Bethlehem and she survives. He is also survived by a daughter, Tina Shick and her husband Corey of Kittanning; four grandchildren, McKenzea, Riley, Kaylee, and Reagan; three brothers, Paul Walker and his wife Janet of Mt. Union, James Walker and his wife, Judy of Oak Ridge, and Dan Walker and his wife Carol of McVeytown; five sisters, Pauline Kissel of Chambersburg, Twila Horstick of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Hazel Mills and her husband Bill of White Plains, Maryland, Darja Cocco of Arizona, and Alda Rocky of New Bethlehem, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Alvin Walker.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.