Dorothy M. “Dot” Boughner, 92, formerly of Reno, passed away on December 11, 2020.

Born on July 4, 1928, in Oil City, Dot was the daughter of the late Julius Lux and Mary Emma Harper Lux.

On December 5, 1947, she married the love of her life, John Boughner with whom she spent 62 wonderful years. John preceded Dot in death in June 2010.

In her early years, Dot worked at the Manross Greenhouse in Reno, the office of CPT and Wanango Country Club before retiring from the shoe department at Jamesway in 1996.

Following her retirement, she traveled frequently with John and occasionally with her sister, Jeanne, to places such as casinos and all over the USA. She was also a dedicated member of the Republican party, having voted in every election for over 60 years. Dot also held memberships with the Franklin Eagles Auxiliary and the Reno Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Participating with her societal fundraisers kept Dot busy, but the making of hard tack candy and helping with vacation Bible school were some of her favorite pastimes.

A woman of great faith, Dot was very active with the Reno United Methodist Church, where she had been a member since 1939. She was also an officer, and played piano and organ for the church as well. Known for having a gifted ear, Dot was a talented pianist and wowed many of her family and friends by being able to sit down and play almost anything just by hearing it.

Another fond hobby of hers was crafting. Dot spent years perfecting her ability of knitting by making mittens for the entire family, including modified ones to accommodate John’s trigger finger while he was hunting. Some of her plastic canvas projects ended up as beautiful favors at church events and parties.

Left to cherish Dot’s memory are her three children, Carolyn Corbin of Reno, John T. Boughner of Hannaville, and Jay Boughner (Joie) of Tallmadge, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Brenda (David) Brown of Ludlow, PA, Bonnie (Doug) Lindeman of Franklin, Donna (Isaac) Troll of Johnstown, Joshua Boughner of Chambersburg, John R. Boughner of Chambersburg, Ashley Boughner of Chicago, Joel V. Boughner of Wexford, PA, and Jordan Boughner of Tallmadge, Ohio; and two great-grandchildren, Bryant Delp of Erie, and Jade McLaughlin of Franklin.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dot is preceded in death by her brothers, Clarence, Herbert, Donald, and Julius Lux; her sisters, Anna Van Dyke, Kathryn Ebbert, Donna Mackintosh, Marie Lux, Elsie Lux, Jeannie Bell, and Ruth E. Dinkel; and her son-in-law Charles Corbin.

As per their request, funeral services will be held privately for the family with Pastor Cindy Weber, of the Reno United Methodist Church, officiating.

A live stream of Dot’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 11 am on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. For those that wish to receive a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the live stream.

Dot will be laid to rest at Lupher Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dot’s honor to the Reno United Methodist Church, 211 Walnut St., Reno, PA 16343, and/or to the Reno Volunteer Fire Department, 4 4th St., Reno, PA 16343.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dorothy “Dot” M. Boughner please visit our Tribute Store.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.