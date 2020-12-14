Franklin Leroy “Frank” Thomas, 79, of Venus, Pinegrove Township, died at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh Friday evening, December 11, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born April 19, 1941, in Bath, Illinois, to the late James N. Thomas and Frances (Holmes) Thomas DeFord.

He attended schools in Easton, Illinois. In 1984, he completed a truck driving course.

Frank and his wife were active with the Fertigs Community Center and volunteered at the Fertigs Cemetery with mowing and maintenance.

He attended the Fertigs United Methodist Church.

In his earlier years, he enjoyed hunting. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing with his great-grandson. He also enjoyed reading, watching football games, and the companionship of his dogs.

Mr. Thomas was employed at Foster-Forbes Glass Company from 1966 until 1984, where he was known as “Lumpy.” He then became a truck driver and drove for a number of carriers, most recently for GardenScape in Emlenton. He was currently employed as a delivery route driver for The Derrick newspaper.

He was married in Oil City on March 1, 1965, to the former M. Deloris (Sharrar), and she survives.

Also surviving are four children, Katharine Rodgers of Seneca, David Thomas and his wife Judy of Colbert, Georgia, Timothy Thomas and his wife Nikki of Greenville, and Russ Thomas and his wife Tammy of Grassflat; and his great-nieces, Tonya Sharrar of Cranberry and her daughter Kayleigh Sharrar of Erie, whom he thought of as his daughters. His grandchildren include Patrick Thomas, Laken Hartzell and husband Matt, Heather Coleman, Morgan Gandy and husband Scott, Shelby Sorrells and husband CJ, Keresten Cauffield and wife Cassie, Codie Thomas and wife Lynette, Mikkayla Thomas, M’Kenze Thomas, and James Thomas; and ten great-grandchildren with two more on the way.

He is also survived by his siblings, Sharon Leathers and husband Jim, Jim Thomas, Ollie Grey and husband Leroy, Dollie Richardson, Contee Thomas and wife Joyce, and Raymond Thomas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, James and Frances Thomas, he was preceded in death by a sister, Violet Thomas Blakely; and a grandson, Matthew Thomas.

A private memorial service for the immediate family will be held at Fertigs United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Bodie Riddle. Private interment will be in Fertigs Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township. To express online condolences to the Thomas family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

