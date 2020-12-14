Janet E. Kunselman, 88, of Distant, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday morning, December 11, 2020, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.

Born on January 27, 1932, in Deanville, she was the daughter of the late Paul A. and Grace H. (Hetrick) Shoemaker.

She married Paul R. Kunselman, Jr. on July 14, 1949, he preceded her in death on September 25, 1996.

Janet was a member of the Distant Baptist Church.

She is survived by three children, Tom Kunselman and his wife, Penny, Janet K. “Cathy” Bates and her husband, Richard, and Brenda Hetrick and her husband, Donald “Butch” Hetrick, all of New Bethlehem; eight grandchildren, Tisha, Lacy, Tobie, Lindsay, Carly, Shawn, Joni and Brandi, eighteen great-grandchildren, and a sister, Connie Keller, of Maryland.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by four sisters, Elizabeth Henry, Louise Aaron, Rozella Boggs, Lawaive Metz, and two brothers, Bert Shoemaker and Howard Shoemaker.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be held in in the Oakland Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

