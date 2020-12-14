Kathleen A. Streczywilk, 71, of Oil City, PA, died at 10:23 A.M. Sat. December 12, 2020, at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh after being stricken at home.

Born April 12, 1949, in Cherry Point, NC, she was the daughter of the late Ralph A. & Bernice E. Jerko Faller.

Kathleen was a graduate of Venango Christian High School.

She was married on May 9, 1970, in St. Stephen’s Church to Joseph F. Streczywilk Jr. and he preceded her in death on Feb. 9, 2000.

Kathleen worked with her husband at Joe’s Plumbing for many years and later at Blair Call Center from where she retired.

She had been a member of the former Assumption B.V.M. Church and had taught Sunday School there.

Kathy had also been a member of the Oil City Moose Lodge 78 and had served as a woman officer in various roles. She volunteered a lot of time with the Moose.

Kathy loved her dogs.

She is survived by four children, Joseph M. Streczywilk of Oil City, Eric P. Streczywilk of Oil City, Tina M. Myers of Oil City, and Todd M. Streczywilk of Oil City; and the following grandchildren, Bradley, Michaela, Lily, Alec, Jared, Grace, Mercedis, Camaron and Caleb, Ondrea, Brenna, Cody and Isabelle; and three great grandchildren, Ashytn, Lilah and Mikey. She is also survived by a brother, Richard Faller & his wife Julie of Brockway; three sisters, Barbara Sue Larkin & her husband Dave of Oil City, Mary Boyles & her husband Robert of Oil City, and Elaine Klapec & her husband Bill of Oil City; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19, the family will have a private viewing at the Reinsel Funeral Home.

A Memorial Mass will be at a later date.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens

Memorials may be made to the Oil City Women of the Moose.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.