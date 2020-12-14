Lawrence G. Holly, better known as “Skeet”, “Larry”, or “Coach” to his family and friends, 73, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in his home in the morning of Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Born March 26, 1947, in Butler, Larry was the son of the former Dorothy Mortimer. He was a 1965 graduate of Union High School, where he still holds the record for the most scored points in a single game of basketball. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Clarion University and was also a member of the Track and Field team, where he competed at the collegiate level in the Triple Jump.

At the beginning of his career, Larry was a History Teacher for the Valley Grove School District. He then worked for Venango County in the CYS Department, and then became the Assistant Director of OEO, where he then retired, but his true passions lied in his love of sports.

Even after graduating school, Larry could often be found immersed in sports and school athletics, whether it was just following scores of his favorite teams or as a radio announcer for basketball games on WFRA with his longtime friend, Tim Shaw. Always an avid sports fan, Larry loved to watch and comment on the many UCLA basketball, Penn State football, and Pittsburgh Steelers games he had watched throughout his life.

His love of sports continued out in his social life as well. He was a 47-year member of the BPOE Elks Lodge #110 in Franklin, was an Exulted Ruler in 1991, and had once golfed a 33 while with the Elks Golf League, a game that was 3 under par. Larry was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #328. Larry was also a kindhearted and social guy, who enjoyed talking to and sharing stories with others.

Left to cherish his memory is his companion, Debra Dunlap; his two daughters, Jennifer Holly-Lykling (Aaron Lykling) of Alexandria, VA, and Allison Holly-Gerwick (Paul Myers) of Oil City, PA; his step-son, Matthew Dunlap (Tracy McFarland); and his eight grandchildren, Logan, Trenton, and Julia Lykling, Avry and Adam Gerwick, Korbyn Larsen, Rebekah Dunlap, and Sarah Coast.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private.

A Celebration of Life to honor Larry will be held at a later date and will be announced at the convenience of the family.

A livestream of Larry’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 2 pm on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. For those that wish to receive a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the livestream.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Red and Black Boosters, 40 Knights Way, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

