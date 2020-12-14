Michelle’s Cafe Welcomes Back New Owner

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – When Kaitlyn Nevel arrived from Butler at Clarion University in 2007, she lived in an apartment above Michelle’s Café on Main Street and worked there to pay her rent.

(PHOTO: Kaitlyn Nevel (right), new owner of Michelle’s Cafe with former owner Annie Landes.)

Thirteen years later, Kaitlyn has returned as an owner of the building and the business with her fiancé, Chas Mease. She worked there for five years while she was in school and loved the popular café.

“I’m not planning on making any changes,” Kaitlyn said. “I tell people they’ve done such a great job with the environment, and the menu and the staff are amazing. We’re just trying to keep Michelle’s Cafe the same or similar as possible, keeping the name.. basically changing hands because a lot of people think of this as home.”

Michelle’s is like Cheers, where everyone knows your name, but specializes in coffee instead of beer.

Kaitlyn and Chas bought the business and building from sisters Annie Garbarino Landes and Nancy Pyle.

“Jeff Courson, the previous owner of the building, approached me when we were thinking about opening a business 20 years ago,” Annie said. “I was hesitant because I was worried about rent on Main Street. Jeff called and asked me to buy the building, and there were three apartments upstairs. I realized there was income, and I could pay myself rent. I could control some of my costs.”

Over the years, the location has served many businesses, from Courson’s Plumbing to a restaurant to Weaver’s Hardware store.

“It was Michelle’s for two years, and we never changed the name,” said Annie. “Nobody knew it had quickly changed hands. Occasionally people ask to see Michelle, but there was no Michelle, so we would tell them she was at a meeting.”

According to Facebook, Michelle’s Café offers a full espresso bar, coffee, tea, smoothies, milkshakes. Daily lunch specials Monday thru Friday include Gelato, Pie, Bagels, Scones, Muffins, sandwiches, soups, salads, Retail Gourmet Coffee beans, and Scone mixes, Tea Tins, and Michelle’s Mugs. It also features open mic n nights, art shows, poetry readings, and other events.

“It’s unique,” explains Kaitlyn. ”You see all ages here, which I think is so cool because even when I was working here many years ago, you got high school kids and kids from the dance studio, college kids, professors, community people, and different businesses on Main Street. That’s also really cool as you see so many walks of life coming through the door. They’ve done such a great job keeping it really warm and inviting, and it feels very inclusive ever since I worked here. I’ve just wanted to be a part of that environment.”

Like every other small business, the pandemic has changed the environment a little, but it continues to operate. Kaitlyn expressed an interest in buying the business earlier, but Annie suggested taking a little time to see the pandemic’s impact.

Many people realize that entering a retail business is challenging at any time; doing so in a pandemic adds a whole new level of difficulty. Kaitlyn is ready to meet those challenges. Governor Tom Wolf announced some more challenges and closings for restaurants on Friday, and Kaitlyn already plans to offer takeout and pick up using Facebook messenger or calls to (814) 227-2688.

Annie plans to be on hand to offer advice and share her experiences when she first dealt with the pandemic changes in March.

“We decided to close briefly and call in the Department of Health for recommendations on how to operate best.”

“We’ve been here for 20 years. We didn’t have to close down and could have done take out. They didn’t force us to close, but we had to regroup and get the return based on recommendations from the Department of Health. A new air filtration system was installed for ozone treatment.

“The Department of Health walked us through what to do, even fabric treatment. We were able to get masked and do everything we needed to open up. We have the most loyal customers in the world. While we were closed, some of them would come to the back door and get coffee beans and frozen bagels or buy gift certificates.”

Michelle’s has approximately seven employees and has remained open since June.

Kaitlyn’s studies in communication and business were an ideal match for her work at Michelle’s.

“I may not have been the best student at times because I would skip some classes to cover shifts at Michelle’s. I worked there for about five years and stayed a little bit longer after I graduated because I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to do.”

She also met her fiancé, Chas, a student at Clarion, through his sister Miranda. Miranda, a business graduate, is now married to Erich Spessard, the Clarion County Assistant District Attorney. Miranda has worked in several positions, such as the small business development center at Clarion University and Trinity Point administration.

Chas is in charge of electric vehicle sales for a Lone Star Tech group based out of Texas. After moving from state to state, the couple recently started the conversation about figuring out how to move back to Pennsylvania to be closer to family.

“I had had a desk job very briefly after college that I did not like,” said Kaitlyn. “I ended up deciding that I really love restaurant coffee after working here, so I went right back to that and worked at Starbucks, Caribou, and other places. We’ve moved around a lot for my fiancé’s job, so I worked at Coffee Roastery in Colorado and at a small business in Michigan that was a costume shop.

“Because he was able to work from home and travel with this new job that he has now, it freed us up to be able to move back here. I’m very excited. Being able to be a part of the community is huge for me. Traveling around and working and being away from family, I’ve always had comfort and going to a place like this. There’s not really any place quite like this.”

Asked how long she planned to stay this time, Kaitlyn smiled and was direct.

“Well, I told my fiancé I’m not moving anymore. Okay? Well, we’re here. We’re excited to stay here.”

“We want to be a part of the community, set our roots down, and build our life here.”

