Neva Kahler, 92, formerly from the Sugar Lake area, and recently from Wesbury, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, December 13, 2020, from COVID-19 following a month-long hospitalization.

She was born June 7, 1928, near Franklin to Floyd Hiram Karns and Bertha Viola Hanks. She married Floyd E. Kahler on October 9, 1948; he preceded her in death July 5, 1999.

She was a 1946 graduate of Cochranton High School. She was also graduated from a one-year program at Bloomsburg State Teachers College. She was employed by Franklin Refinery as office help before marriage. She became a full-time homemaker while raising her family, then worked for 13 years as a cook in the Cochranton Elementary School Cafeteria. She also served many years as the Wayne Township Judge of Elections. In later years, she volunteered in varying capacities at Happy Time Preschool, and the Cochranton Library.

She has been a member of the Cochranton Christian and Missionary Alliance Church for the past 38 years where she has served in many capacities including Assistant Treasurer, choir, Bible School, Sunday School, and Women’s Missionary Society. She was formerly a member of McDaniel’s Corner Bible Church where she was also very active serving as president of the Women’s Guild, leader of Pioneer Girls, and serving wherever she was needed.

She loved crafting of all kinds, and embroidery work. After retirement, she took up quilting and made quilts for all of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Kahler (Candice) of Weiser, Idaho, Jerry Kahler (Teresa), and Bruce Kahler (Gwen) of Tuscon, Arizona, and daughter, Darlene Shay (Ron) of Cochranton. She is also survived by one sister, Gladys Passmore of Corning, N.Y., and grandchildren Paula (Kahler) Smith, Michael Kahler, Daniel Kahler, Janna (Kahler) White, Amber (Shay) Nicholson, Matthew Shay, Kristen (Shay) Manuel, Dave Kahler, Libby (Kahler) Wildemuth, Abigail Kahler, and A.J. Kahler, and eleven great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Geraldine Karns, Elsie Schoonover, and Janet (Karns) Schoonover; and three brothers, Charles Karns, Leslie (Jake) Karns, and Ralph Karns.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dickson Family Funeral Home, 123 South Franklin St, Cochranton, PA and will be announced at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared at

www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

