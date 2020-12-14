Phyllis L. Traister, age 93, of Clarion, passed away on December 12, 2020, at Clarion Healthcare Center.

Born on August 22, 1927, in Elk Twp, Clarion County to the late Harold and Faye (Wood) Kapp.

Phyllis married Claude Clark and he preceded her in death in February 7, 1987. She then married Fred Traister on March 6, 1993, and he preceded her in death on August 16, 2013.

Phyllis worked as a secretary for PennDot, former Director of the American Cancer Society, and Church secretary. She was a member of the Liberty Street Church of God, Church ladies group, and her bowling league.

Phyllis is survived by her children, JoAnn (James) Switzer of Clarion, Gregory Clark of Marble, Mark (JoAnn) Clark of Sligo, and Kathy (Bill) Thompson of Gettysburg; step-child, Bonnie (Joe) Ferguson of Limestone; 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; brother, Harold Kapp; step-sons, David Clark, Thomas Clark, and Bob Traister; and step-daughter, Diane Conner.

Friends and family will be received from 10am to 11am on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214. A Funeral service will follow at 11am with Rev. Michael R. Beckley, Pastor for the Church of the Nazarene in Smithton, PA officiating. Interment to follow in Phipps Cemetery.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home. Due to the new orders of Gov. Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home to 10 at a time.

