Rosemary Ann Harton, 75, of Franklin, passed away at 12:15 A.M. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness.

Born December 18th, in Bedford, England, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Margaret Townley.

She met her late husband, Bill in England when he was stationed at Chicksands Air Force Base. They were married on April 18, 1964, then she moved to the U.S. with him and began a family. Bill passed away in 1986 at age 46.

Rosemary became an RN after the death of her husband while raising five young children alone. She was very proud of her role as a nurse and the hard work that she put in to earn her degree. She retired from Polk Center in July of 2012. She loved to garden, knit, read, and feed her birds.

Her favorite pastime was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed fishing and traveling with her special friend, Bruce, who died in 2016. She resided at Oakwood Heights since August of this year. The family would like to thank the caring, loving staff at Oakwood Heights and UPMC Northwest for their kindness. She spoke very fondly of all of those that cared for her.

Rosemary is survived by her five children, Tracy, her husband Scott and their daughter Jessica; Seamus, his companion Lauren and their children Allie, Liam, and Jack; Erin and her companion Caleb and daughter Ryleigh; Mathew, his companion Dreama and his Jacob; and Leigh, her husband Chase and their children Easton and Nolan. She is also survived by her sisters Geraldine and husband Clive; Teresa; and Maureen all in England and a brother Patrick in New Zealand. She also leaves behind Quincy, the puppy that she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no visitation or services at this time. The family will celebrate Rosemary’s life at a later date when her entire family can gather together.

Rosemary will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Franklin Gardeners Association PO Box 297 Franklin, PA.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

