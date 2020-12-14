Say What?!: Man Buys 160 Tickets for One Lottery Drawing, Wins 160 Times

DUMFRIES, Va. – A Virginia man said he had “a feeling” about some numbers he copied down from a TV show that led to his buying 160 tickets for a single lottery drawing – and winning $800,000.

Kwame Cross of Dumfries told Virginia Lottery officials he bought 160 tickets for the Pick 4’s Dec. 5 night drawing from the Roselyn Sunoco in Arlington and all of the tickets bore the same number combination: 7314.

