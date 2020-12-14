SPONSORED: The ‘Built for the Holidays’ Sales Event Continues at Clarion Ford
Monday, December 14, 2020 @ 12:12 AM
CLARION, Pa. – You can save thousands off MSRP on a new Ford during the “Built for the Holidays” sales event at Clarion Ford.
Save $8,250 off MSRP on a new 2020 Ford F-150.
Or take 0% financing for 60 months, plus a $4,250 factory rebate when you trade your car on a new 2020 Ford Edge.
Have a happier holiday with a safe new car shopping experience.
Visit them on Main Street in Clarion or at www.clarionauto.com.
Remember, “Nobody Beats Us!”
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.