State Police Investigating Domestic Assault in Limestone Township

Monday, December 14, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newLIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a domestic altercation that reportedly occurred in Limestone Township on Saturday.

Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation around noon on Saturday, December 12, into a domestic incident at a location on Sutton Road in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident involved a known 21-year-old Brookville woman and a known 21-year-old Sligo man.

No additional details are available at this time.


