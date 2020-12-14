State Police Investigating Domestic Assault in Limestone Township

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a domestic altercation that reportedly occurred in Limestone Township on Saturday.

Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation around noon on Saturday, December 12, into a domestic incident at a location on Sutton Road in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident involved a known 21-year-old Brookville woman and a known 21-year-old Sligo man.

No additional details are available at this time.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.