State Police Investigating Multiple Thefts

CLARION/BUTLER/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating multiple thefts in the area.

Theft of Laundry in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an alleged theft of laundry that occurred in Clarion Township.

According to police, the theft was reported to have occurred between 2:00 p.m. on December 11 and 9:30 a.m. on December 12 at a location on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township.

Police say the following items, belonging to a known 44-year-old female victim, were stolen from a dryer:

– Hanes Ultra Soft sweatpants, value $83.93

– Hanes underwear, value $16.00

– Hanes socks, value $11.00

– Women’s underwear, value $18.00

– T-shirt, value $25.00

– Simpson’s pajama pants, value $15.00

The investigation into the theft is ongoing.

Theft of Guns in Templeton

Kittanning-based State Police are investigating the alleged theft of 40 to 50 long rifles from a residence in the Templeton area.

According to police, sometime between June 15 and December 5, 40 to 50 long rifles were allegedly taken from a known 55-year-old Templeton woman’s residence on State Route 1032 in Boggs Township, Armstrong County.

Anyone with information related to this theft is asked to contact Trooper Weitzel of the Kittanning-based State Police at 724-543-2011.

Theft of Packages in Parker

Butler-based State Police are investigating multiple thefts in the Parker area.

According to police, an unknown individual was seen walking the area of Washington Street and Hickory Street in Parker and stealing packages out of mailboxes, including a package containing an Oshkosh B’gosh 3T snowsuit belonging to a known 44-year-old male victim from Paker, around 5:04 p.m. on December 7.

Police say security footage revealed the individual is an adult white male with a limp, dressed in blue jeans and a light brown jacket.

According to police, a suspect has been identified.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is asked to contact Butler-based State Police at 724-284-8100.

