Thomas L. Bills, 85, of Oil City, passed away on December 7, 2020, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on October 16, 1935, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Simon Warren Henry Bills and Beatrix Mae Sparks Bills.

On December 31, 1981, he married Carolyn Ann Bowser Neidich who preceded him in death in 2019.

Surviving are five children, Todd Bills and his wife Carla of Michigan, Laurie Leal and her husband Leo of Illinois, Tim Bills of California, April Betarie and her husband Joe of Ohio, and Shawn Bills and his wife Angie of Michigan; a step-daughter, Julie Neidich of Cranberry; 12 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter.

Also surviving is his brother, Lyall Bills of Erie, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Barbara Heckathorn, and a step-grandson, Jacob Heath.

He graduated from Oil City High School in 1955. He served in the U.S. Army. For many years, he owned property in Eagle Rock where he raised his family with his first wife, Janet Marie Sparks Bills, farmed and gardened. He worked as a machinist and retired from Joy Manufacturing where he served as a tool and die maker.

He is cherished as a caring husband, loving father, devoted grandfather and reliable friend and co-worker. He instilled strong values in his children to honor God, respect nature, work hard, do good and be good.

He was a member of the Living Word church and for many years worshipped in the Calvary Temple congregation, where he served as a deacon. His family thanks the caregivers at his nursing home and all the friends and family who share in celebrating his life and values.

In lieu of the current circumstances, the family has decided to postpone a Celebration of Life ceremony until Summer of 2021.

Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

