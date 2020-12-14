Vehicle Shears Utility Pole in Route 68 Crash

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle sheared a utility pole in Monroe Township late last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident occurred on State Route 68, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 6:01 a.m. on Friday, December 11.

Police say 30-year-old Ashley N. Thompson, of Sligo, was operating a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta, traveling east on State Route 68 when a deer ran onto the road in front of the vehicle. Thompson swerved to miss the deer, drove off the roadway, and struck a utility pole with the front right side of the vehicle.

The vehicle struck the pole, which caused it to be sheared and in turn, caused the utility lines attached to the pole to fall. The vehicle then came to final rest off the right side of the roadway.

Thompson was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Sligo Fire Department and Clarion Hospital Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

Thompson was cited for a traffic violation.

