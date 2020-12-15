A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Light northeast wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the evening.

Wednesday – Snow, mainly after 1pm. High near 32. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Wednesday Night – Snow, mainly before 1am. Low around 21. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

