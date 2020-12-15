 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Area Couple Involved in Crash After Driver Runs Red Light on Route 422

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeSUMMIT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area couple were involved in a crash on State Route 422 after another driver ran a red light.

According to police, the collision occurred around 12:20 p.m. on December 13, on State Route 422 at its intersection with Bonniebrook Road in Summit Township, Butler County.

Police say a 2010 Ford Flex, operated by 30-year-old Trillian N. Skinner, of Worthington, Pa., ran a red light at the intersection of Route 422 and Bonniebrook Road and struck a 2020 Hyundai Accent, operated by 68-year-old Herbert M. Curran, of East Brady, that was traveling southbound on Bonniebrook Road.

Following the initial impact, Skinner’s vehicle traveled west onto the eastern berm while Curran’s vehicle traveled west into the eastbound turn lane.

Herbert Curran suffered possible injuries but was not transported. No other injuries were reported.

Both drivers and a passenger in Curran’s vehicle, identified as 67-year-old Raylene Curran, of East Brady, were using seat belts. An infant male passenger in Skinner’s vehicle was secured in a rear-facing child safety seat.

Skinner was cited for a traffic-control signal violation.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.