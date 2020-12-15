Area Couple Involved in Crash After Driver Runs Red Light on Route 422

SUMMIT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area couple were involved in a crash on State Route 422 after another driver ran a red light.

According to police, the collision occurred around 12:20 p.m. on December 13, on State Route 422 at its intersection with Bonniebrook Road in Summit Township, Butler County.

Police say a 2010 Ford Flex, operated by 30-year-old Trillian N. Skinner, of Worthington, Pa., ran a red light at the intersection of Route 422 and Bonniebrook Road and struck a 2020 Hyundai Accent, operated by 68-year-old Herbert M. Curran, of East Brady, that was traveling southbound on Bonniebrook Road.

Following the initial impact, Skinner’s vehicle traveled west onto the eastern berm while Curran’s vehicle traveled west into the eastbound turn lane.

Herbert Curran suffered possible injuries but was not transported. No other injuries were reported.

Both drivers and a passenger in Curran’s vehicle, identified as 67-year-old Raylene Curran, of East Brady, were using seat belts. An infant male passenger in Skinner’s vehicle was secured in a rear-facing child safety seat.

Skinner was cited for a traffic-control signal violation.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.