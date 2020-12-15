 

Barbara Carlson

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 @ 08:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-XLtqq9xC3a (1)Barbara Carlson, 79, of New Bethlehem, died late Sunday evening, December 13, 2020, at Clarion Hospital.

Born December 3, 1941 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Howard “Porky” and Alberta “Tootsie” Williams Ray.

She attended Redbank High School and devoted her life to her home and family.

She was married to Leon “Swede” Carlson. He preceded her in death.

Mrs. Carlson was very active with Clarion County Special Olympics. Her friends, family, and grandchildren meant everything to her. She cared deeply for those she loved. Her door was always open and was always there to listen and offer encouragement. She loved to write and receive letters. Her grandchildren characterized her as “Not your typical Grandmother.”

Her survivors include three sons, Jeffrey (Shari) Carlson, Michael Carlson, and Cody Carlson; two brothers, Jim (Carol) Ray and Charlie Ray; five grandchildren, Garett (Mackenzie Smith) Carlson, Tara Carlson, Zane (Katrina) Carlson, Cassie Carlson, and Ryan Carlson; and four great grandchildren.

Her parents and husband precede her in death.

All services will be private for Mrs. Carlson.

Family requests memorial donations be made to Clarion County Special Olympics.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a candle or obtain additional information by visiting wwww.furlongfuneralhome.com.


