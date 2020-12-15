Betty T. Bowersox, 89, of Oil City, passed away on December 13, 2020, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Betty recovered from COVID-19 one month earlier, only to succumb to natural causes.

Born on August 24, 1931, in Corry, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Thompson Sr. and Genevieve Smith White Thompson.

On August 26, 1950, she married John H. Bowersox who preceded her in death in 2001.

Betty graduated from Oil City High School and went on to become the first female executive at the Oil City National Bank/Mellon Bank.

She was a devoted member and contributed much of her time to the Hasson Heights United Presbyterian Church of Oil City.

Surviving is one son, Dan Bowersox and his wife Pam of Oil City, a granddaughter, and three great grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters, Marian Lantz and Joan McIntyre; a sister-in-law, Mary Prichard; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Betty was preceded in death by two brothers, Clarence and Robert, and a sister, Gladys Martone.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and staff at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for their long-term devoted care and kindness. Over the years, Betty’s extended stay there made her part of the nursing home family.

There will be no services at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s name to the Venango County Humane Society.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

