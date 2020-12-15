Catherine L. “Kay” James Lee, 69, of Oil City, died at 7:30 P.M. Sunday, December 13, 2020, at her home after a courageous battle of 16 years with cancer.

Born May 31, 1951, in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Earl “Jessie” & Loretta Dick James.

Kay was a 1969 graduate of Oil City High School.

She was married on Dec 22, 2006, to John C. “Jack” Lee and he preceded her in death on June 19, 2019.

Kay had worked as a tacker for French Creek Productions.

She enjoyed crocheting, playing bing,o and going to casinos.

Kay also enjoyed online games and traveling with special friends.

She is survived by one son, Corey J. Budzinski & his significant other Kathy Rose; grandchildren, Jacob Bump & his significant other Justine McCool, and Lucas Budzinski & his wife Kierney; great grandchildren, Kyah Budzinski, Bentley Younkin, and Jordan Freshcorn; a step son, Tim Lee & his wife Brenda of Oil City; step grandchildren, Olivia Lee, Garrett, Emma and Taylour Lee, Trenton and Aaliyah Evans, Miya & Richard Armagost Jr.; her brother, Earl “Sponge” James & his significant other Jeannie Puleo; a nephew, Michael Sobina; special cousin, Connie Davison; special uncle, John Dick; niece and caregiver, Missy Hargenrader; best friend for over 60 years, Peggy Gegogeine; as well as several aunts uncles and cousins and her dog, Dottie.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Melody June Spence Gregory and her husband, Jeremy (Hobie); her sister, Judy Sobina & her husband Michael; and niece, Misty Jean James.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

The family would like to thank VNA Hospice Nurses Elizabeth, Gregg, Amy, Alexa & Phyllis and caregivers Hiromi and Heather.

Kay wanted everyone to know even though she will no longer be with us, she will pray everyday for everyone for a cure to cancer.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com

Memorials may be made to Kirtland Cancer Foundation, The Humane Society or to Venango VNA Foundation.

