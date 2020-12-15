Charges Filed in Theft of Four-Wheeler

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Corry man accused in the theft of a four-wheeler.

Court documents indicate the Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Joshua Allen Heath.

According to a criminal complaint, Trooper Grzasko, of PSP Franklin, responded to a location on State Route 8 in Cornplanter Township on August 31 for a report of a stolen four-wheeler.

At the scene, Trooper Grzasko spoke to a known victim who reported someone stole her Honda 400 EX four-wheeler that had been parked in her back yard.

According to the complaint, on September 22, police received information from a known individual at Orchard Park Trailer Court who reported they believed the stolen four-wheeler that had been reported on exploreVenango.com was at their home.

The individual told troopers that Joshua Heath had brought the four-wheeler to their home and asked if they could help him do work on it. The individual stated that when they realized it might be stolen, they immediately contacted the police, the complaint states.

The four-wheeler was then taken from the scene and placed in impound to be processed.

Troopers noted the VIN number had been tampered with, but they were still able to run information on the four-wheeler with a local dealership. It came back as a positive match for the stolen four-wheeler.

The victim was then notified her four-wheeler had been recovered and was able to pick it up.

The victim looked over the four-wheeler and was able to make a list of damages caused by Heath which totaled $2,137.63 in damages, the complaint notes.

Heath was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 10:40 p.m. on December 7 on the following charges:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 2

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

– Alteration/Destruction Of Vin, Felony 3

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

He was released on December 8 on a surety posted by a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on January 6, 2021.

