Clarion Area School to Dismiss Early on Wednesday, December 16, Due to Forecasted Winter Storm

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Area School is planning an early dismissal on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, due to the predicted winter storm.

Dismissals are as follows:

– Elementary School bus departure 11:40 a.m.

– Elementary School parent pickup 11:45 a.m.



– High School dismissal 12:05 p.m.

