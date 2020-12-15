 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion Area School to Dismiss Early on Wednesday, December 16, Due to Forecasted Winter Storm

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 @ 07:12 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

clarion-area-newCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Area School is planning an early dismissal on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, due to the predicted winter storm.

Dismissals are as follows:

– Elementary School bus departure 11:40 a.m.
– Elementary School parent pickup 11:45 a.m.

– High School dismissal 12:05 p.m.

Early dismissals are brought to you by MV Property Care and Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

3448923

logo (1)


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.