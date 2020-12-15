Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Corn Chowder with Dumplings

You won’t believe what an amazing combo this is!

Ingredients

2 large onions, chopped

2 teaspoons canola oil



4 cups chicken broth3 cups frozen corn2 cups cubed peeled potatoes1 cup heavy whipping cream1 to 3 teaspoons minced chipotle pepper in adobo sauce1/4 teaspoon salt

CHEDDAR CORNMEAL DUMPLINGS:

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup yellow cornmeal

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup whole milk

1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

-In a large saucepan, saute onions in oil until tender. Add the broth, corn, potatoes, cream, chipotle pepper and salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 3-5 minutes.

-For dumplings, in a small bowl, combine the flour, cornmeal, baking powder and salt. Stir in milk and cheese just until moistened. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto simmering chowder.

-Cover and simmer for 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of a dumpling comes out clean (do not lift cover while simmering).

