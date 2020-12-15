Clarion County Reports 31 New COVID-19 Cases; Six Additional Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – According to the Pa. Department of Health, as of Tuesday, December 15, Clarion County reported 31 new coronavirus cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,642.

Neighboring Forest County reported six new cases, bringing their total to 175.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/15/20 – 9,556



12/14/20 – 7,96212/13/20 – 10,68412/12/20 – 11,08412/11/20 – 12,74512/10/20 – 11,97212/09/20 – 8,703

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 2506 51 2557 60 (4 new) Butler 6643 177 6820 132 (7 new) Clarion 1611 31 1642 21 Clearfield 2861 92 2953 28 (2 new) Crawford 3768 122 3890 46 Elk 861 37 898 13 (1 new) Forest 169 6 175 2 Indiana 3373 73 3446 80 (1 new) Jefferson 1438 34 1472 18 McKean 1063 34 1097 8 Mercer 4575 97 4672 79 (3 new) Venango 1698 47 1745 25 (3 new) Warren 824 28 852 5

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 15, that there were 9,556 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 509,320.

There are 6,026 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,249 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,000 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 4 – December 10 stood at 16.2%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, December 14, there were 270 new deaths reported for a total of 12,890 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 34,391 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 641 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,072,305 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 44,591 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,136 cases among employees, for a total of 52,727 at 1,409 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 7,532 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 16,904 of the total cases are among health care workers.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

