Donnie J. Tarr, 74, of Oil City, PA, died at 2:00 A.M. Monday, December 14, 2020, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

Born March 27, 1946, in Franklin, PA, he was the son of the late Virgil Edward & Mildred Irene Latchaw Tarr.

Donnie went to Rockland Grade School and was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

He was married on June 4, 1966, in the Seneca United Methodist Church to the former Martha A. Sanders and she survives.

Donnie had worked for Latchaw Auto sales, Thomas Auto sales and had worked for 14 years at Walmart as a greeter.

He had attended Bethel United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching FAM-JAM.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Dawn R. Kilgore & her husband William of Oil City, and Timothy J. Tarr & his wife Cathy of Oil City; three grandchildren, Haylee & Megan Kilgore and Benjamin Tarr. He is also survived by three sisters and a brother, Helen Dengler of TX, Doris Bickel of Franklin, Bonnie Ward of West Virginia, and Wilbur Tarr of Nevada; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ed Tarr and by sisters, Yvonne Strain, Loretta Anderson, Shirley Jarzenski, Leda Tarr and Betty Orr.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

