Dorian Elaine Burchfield Goheen, of Strattanville, age 93, died Monday, December 14, 2020, at Brookside Senior Living in Brookville, PA, following a brief illness.

She was born November 29, 1927, in Strattanville, the daughter of Victor M. and Gertrude (Huff) Burchfield.

On October 26, 1946, Dorian married Paul Goheen. They were together 73 years before the Lord called Paul home on May 5, 2020.

During World War II, Dorian trained as a cadet nurse but the war ended before she had a chance to serve. For many years Dorian worked in selecting at Owens-Illinois.

She was very artistically talented and created oil paintings of the homes of several family members and of the Strattanville Methodist church. But her favorite medium was crochet. She even taught herself the art of filet crochet and made a wall hanging of the Lords Prayer which is displayed in the church.

Dorian is survived by her daughter, Sharon Hindman; granddaughter, Celeste E. Reese; grandson-in-law, George T. Reese; and 3 great-granddaughter, Melissa, Julia, and Rebecca. She is also survived by her sister, Jacqueline Garver; sisters-in-law, Gertrude Burchfield, Donna Beary and Caroline (Don) Amsler and brother-in-law, William (Carol) Goheen.

She was preceded in death by her parents’ her husband, Paul; and son-in-law, John Hindman; two sisters, Ethel Clinger and Patricia McClurg; three brothers, Victor “Pete” Burchfield, Charles “Dick” Burchfield and Merle Burchfield.

Because of Covid-19 concerns there will be no service or public viewing. The family will gather at a later date for a memorial service.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

As a memorial to Dorian, the family would like you to please choose a random person and do a kind deed to honor her.

Friends and family may send online condolences and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.