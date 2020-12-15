Doris J. Dinger, 87, of Fairmount City, died Monday evening, December 14, 2020, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

Born on December 1, 1933, in Timblin, she was the daughter of the late Clyde K. and Mabel (Troutman) Hepler. She married Gerald A. Dinger on September 6, 1951, and he preceded her in death on April 10, 2004.

Doris worked for Rola Jensen and Sylvania. She was a member of the Springside Baptist Church and Red Hats Society of New Bethlehem and was on the Fairmount City Elections Board. She enjoyed going to yard sales, her second home in Florida, and her dog, Daisy.

She is survived by four children, Cheryl Burkett and her husband, Ken, of Fairmount City, Jerry L Dinger and his husband, Jay Greenberg, of Brooklyn, New York, David C. Dinger and his wife, Barbara, of Oak Ridge, John “Michael” Dinger and his wife, Linda, of Fairmount City; nine grandchildren, Gregory Yeaney, Angela Yeaney Smith, Georgi Yeaney Grafton, Christopher Burkett, Casey Dinger, Cara Davis, Carter Dinger, Jennie Dinger, Gabrielle Dinger; twelve great-grandchildren; three sisters, Marilyn Euliano and her husband, Bert, of Sarasota, Florida, Sandra Snyder and her husband, Gary, of Arizona, and Patricia Doverspike and her husband, Denny, of Dayton.

In addition to her parents and husband, Gerald Dinger, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Yeaney; a grandson, Justin Burkett; and a brother, Donald Hepler and his wife, Helen.

Funeral services will be held on December 20, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Interment will take place in the Hawthorn Cemetery.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions services will be private.

