Judith C. Hovis, 78, of Clintonville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 11, 2020.

Judy was born August 12, 1942, in Imperial, Pennsylvania where she attended Scott Township High School. She was daughter of the late James H. Black and Bertha M. Boling Black.

After graduating high school, Judy worked as a lab technician at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh. While visiting family in Kennerdell, she met Clifford Hovis at a local swimming hole. On December 7th, 1963, the couple were married and soon settled into an old stone house in Clintonville. Together they raised two sons, Clifford and Curtis.

Judy loved raising her boys on the old farm, always placing their needs above her own. She had a passion for horses, and she enjoyed raising and showing appaloosas with her sons. Judy loved to tell stories of driving the boys in the motorhome all over the country. Later in life, she enjoyed traveling the world with many of her great relatives and friends. Judy’s grandchildren brought her great joy, and she was always in attendance at their events and activities. She was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church and in later years of Union Presbyterian Church. She loved her Church families. Judy will be remembered for her unfailing love, and most importantly, her love for the Lord which she always taught her family.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her sons, Clifford J. “Kip” Hovis and his wife Lynn of Grove City and Curtis D. Hovis and his wife Kristen of Grove City; her grandchildren, Clifford D. Hovis and his wife Addie, Grace Hovis, Jacqueline Hovis, Nichole Hovis, Curtis C. Hovis and Brooke Hovis. Judy’s brothers include Richard J. Black and his wife Pat of Ohio, and Daniel R. Black and his wife Ruth of Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Judy was welcomed into heaven by her parents, James and Bertha, and her husband Cliff.

Funeral services will be private due to the COVID restrictions. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, 185 Emlenton Street, Clintonville, Pa 16372.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville, is assisting the family with Judy’s arrangements. Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net

