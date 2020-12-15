 

Knox Borough Giving Tree Up and Running for 2020 Christmas Season

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

nicole-treeKNOX, Pa. – The Giving Tree is once again up and running in front the Knox Borough Municipal Building.

This yearly display, set up and maintained by the employees of Knox Borough, allows families in the area to come to the tree to either drop off or take presents from underneath it.

“It’s open to anyone that would like to utilize it as there is no permission needed to take anything, and you are not required to leave something,” Jason Bowen, Knox Borough Police Chief, said.

The purpose of this tree is to be able to help those who could use a helping hand this holiday season without having to go through the process of asking a traditional charity organization for help.

It also provides people in the area with the opportunity to donate Christmas presents to local children.

The tree is open to the public twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, and it will be up until Christmas Day.

Families can feel free to either drop off gently used or unused items. After Christmas Day, the gently used items will be donated to Charitable Deeds, and the clean unused items will be held onto to distribute during next year’s Giving Tree. Unused items may also be donated to families who undergo serious loss in 2021.

The Knox Borough Municipal Building is located at 620 Main Street, Knox, Pa.

For more information, please contact Jason Bowen, Knox Borough Police Chief, at 814-797–1100.


