Local Bartender Facing Charges for Drinking on the Job

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

drink-bar-liquorKNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local bartender is facing criminal charges for consuming alcohol while tending bar.

Court documents indicate the following charges were filed against 34-year-old Jenna Marie Welsh, of Brookville, through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on December 9:

– Consumption Of Liquor While Tending Bar, Misdemeanor (seven counts)

Police say the charges stem from an investigation that occurred at a bar on Main Street in Knox on May 4, 2019.

A preliminary arraignment on the charges is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on December 17, with Judge Heeter presiding.


