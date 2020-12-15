 

Mary J. Tasker

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 @ 09:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

5fd7b0cba2da8 (1)Mary J. Tasker, 94, of Franklin passed away peacefully, December 13, 2020, at her daughter’s home.

Mary was born March 11, 1926, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Anthony Gorzoch and Mary Mahagewski Gorzoch.

Mary graduated from Langley High School in Sheridan. She was married to the late Albert “Joe” Tasker, together the couple had 12 children.

Mary worked at Polk Center as a resident service aid and retired in 1988. She continued to work throughout the area cleaning homes and businesses. She kept the Clintonville Methodist Church clean and ready for Sunday services. Her and her family also maintained the Clintonville Methodist Cemetery for many years. Mary was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler and Pirates fan, no one was safe if her team was losing. She watched all the games with great enthusiasm. Her family was what brought her the most joy. She cherished the time when all her family was together. She was a great bowler, having bowled into the 200’s in most games. She wouldn’t pass up a card game or a good puzzle to do and looked forward to doing a few scratch off lottery tickets from time to time.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her children, Virginia “Ginny” Kirschner and her husband Ken of Allison Park, Marylou Wade and her husband Jake of Cheswick, Andy Tasker and his wife C.M. of Coraopolis, Beverly Campbell and her husband Mark of Emlenton, Nancy Lipko and her husband Mark of Litiz, Mike Tasker of West Virginia, Ray Tasker and his wife Rose of Harrisville, John Tasker and his wife Tammy of Clintonville, Paul Tasker of Dryden, Michigan, Connie Burkhardt and her husband Tom of Polk and Kenny Tasker and his wife Carol of Polk. Mary also has 26 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren and 1 and one on the way great great grandchildren.

Mary was welcomed into heaven by her parents; husband; a son, Frances Tasker; and a grandson, Brian; her brother and sisters, Helen Porter, Eleanore Lewis, Regina Otey, Alberta Tiley, Teresa Gorzoch, George, Anthony, Edward and Thomas Gorzoch.

Funeral services will be private. The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville is assisting.

Friends may email condolence by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.


