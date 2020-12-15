Nola D. Sowers, 85, of Strattanville, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

She was born on August 19, 1935, in Strattanville; daughter of the late Oscar and Edna Lyle Harp.

Nola married Richard “Dick” Sowers on December 12, 1972, who preceded her in death on March 19, 2016.

She worked at C.V.S. in Clarion until her retirement.

Nola was of the Methodist faith.

She enjoyed collecting antiques and baking for her family throughout the holidays.

Nola is survived by her four children, Dan Neiswonger of Florida, Deb Garcia of California, Dave Neiswonger and his wife, Rose, of Strattanville, and Barb Wheeler and her husband, Ted, of Colorado. She is survived by 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Nola is also survived by her sister, Mary McMahon and her husband, Craig, of Clarion and her brother, Doyle Harp and his wife, Betty, of Pittsburgh.

Nola was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers, Cecil, Wayne, and Milton Harp, and her sister, Lois Yerico.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.

Interment will be held in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

